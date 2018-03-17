LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly here on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn harassment of Pakistani diplomats and members of their families by the Indian intelligence agencies and security personnel in New Delhi, and termed this act a gross violation of international covenants.

The House, which had started proceedings 100 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in the chair, also witnessed an unpleasant and noisy scene when Parliamentary Secretary Hassaan Riaz’s remarks against PTI member Dr Nausheen Hamid offended the opposition camp and incited its members to hold a protest walkout.

The House also took questions on the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, and Special Education departments. However the main feature of the proceedings remained passage of the resolution against the Indian government that was closing its eyes to manhandling of the Pakistani diplomats and members of their families in India. Presented by Leader of the Opposition Mian Mahmudur Rashid, the resolution called upon the Federal Government to contact the proper forum to check harassment of members of the Pakistan mission in India. The House endorsed the resolution that the Pakistani members of the high commission in India are subject to continuous persecution at the hands of Indian spy agencies which amounts not only to blatant violation of human rights and the diplomatic norms but it was also a measure to keep Pakistan under pressure on regional and international affairs. It said the situation is being created through such tactics to force Pakistan to revisit its ties with India and call back the whole diplomatic machinery. The House denounced the Indian malicious and intolerant policies towards Pakistan and demanded the government to raise the issue at the international forum to make India act sensibly and according to the recognized principles laid down for foreign diplomats.

During the question hour, Dr Nausheen Hamid on a supplementary question wanted answer to the long hour private practice of doctors who were employed at the Public Hospital. She asked why was the government not taking action against their private practice which they were doing at the expense of time fixed for public practice for which they are paid heavily. The parliamentary secretary however gave a roundabout and unclear answer while dubbing the questioner a member from ‘the VIP culture’ who does not know about plight of the poor and is here to waste time. This exasperated the opposition benches and they not only made loud noise in the House against the Secretary’s remarks but also staged a walkout. The chair also minded the attitude of the secretary and chastised him saying, you need to answer the query and not target any person. Later the Minister Sheikh Allauddin went behind the Opposition members and persuaded them back to the session.

During the course of proceedings Sheikh Allauddin took floor on a point of order and spoke against the uncalled for and unreasonable hike in the tax imposed on the commercial and residential properties. He asked for the government to take a serious note of the raise since this issue is out of the legal reach of a layman to take it to the court of law. Finance Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha assured the House to take up this issue without delay.

On a point of order, Opposition Leader Mian Mahmudur Rashid wanted to speak against the Interior Ministry which had objected to the NAB letter for putting the names former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members on the Exit Control List (ECL). He said this act of the Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal struck against his Constitutional obligations and the oath he took to adhere to it under all circumstances. He urged the Chair to demand placement of the Sharifs’ names on the ECL but the latter switched off his mike saying he cannot allow a member to speak on an which was relevant to the Federal Government. The Chair after that prorogued the session indefinitely.