LAHORE-Renowned pianist Haroon Shad will be turning up fans at a musical evening titled ‘Nine Magic Notes’ on March23 at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Beijing. The performance would be a solo and of a celebratory nature, comprising of national, local and western-cultural music pieces.

Talking to this scribe, Haroon Shad said, “Since my childhood I was deeply inspired by the harmonious blend of black and white keys, carefully placed on the piano frame.

I believe piano has an incomparable variety of sound as many expressive qualities. It is an honour for me to represent my country on such a huge musical event.”

“I have attempted to teach note-reading, time signature and expression marks, to give the basis of a sound technique and to encourage young pianists to express their musical ideas. The purpose of studying music is not only to learn the techniques of playing musical instruments but also acquire the basic feeling for music. Teaching music is not my main purpose. I want to make good citizens,” Haroon said.