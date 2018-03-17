ISLAMABAD - Pakistan junior tennis team’s dream run continues in the Junior Davis Cup 2018 as they hammered hosts Sri Lanka 3-0 in the semi-finals played in Colombo on Friday.

Pakistan were seeded third in the tournament. The youngsters showed tremendous fighting skills, excellent tennis and won their all matches 3-0.

It was once again Pakistan number 1 junior player, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman to start proceedings for Pakistan against Kavisha Ratnayake.

Huzaifa was in the form of his life as he simply toyed with Kavisha and won 6-2, 6-2 to give Pakistan 1-0 lead in the tie. It was M Shoaib who played the second match against Chaturya Nilawaeera.

Shoaib was in sublime form as he hit number of winners down the line won 6-2, 6-0 to ensure Pakistan play the final against top seeded team Pacific Oceania in the final today. Both the finalists (Pakistan and Pacific Oceania) qualify for the Asia Oceania Junior Davis Cup qualifying round to be held in Kuching, Malaysia in April. In the doubles Huzaifa/M Kamil teamed up to beat Kavisha/Ashen Silva, Huzaifa/M Kamil won the first set 6-1 and they won the second set 6-2 to ensure their 100 percent record in the tournament.