ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has improved the confidence of foreign investors through actions taken for betterment of security and continuous economic growth, Philippe Crevoisier, Consul General of Switzerland in Karachi, said on Friday.

“I see progress in law and order situation in Pakistan. Besides commercial and economic activities in the country are very impressive,” he said while inaugurating the 14th International Plastic, Printing and Packaging Exhibition held at Expo Center Karachi.

Event, organised by the FAKT Exhibitions, has participation by 300 companies from all over country and abroad. This will continue till Sunday, March 18th.

Consul General said that Pakistan is one of the biggest markets for foreign investors. Such exhibitions will help the country to bring foreign investment in the country. Importers from various countries, including Switzerland are assessing the market for placing orders, he told.

Talking about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was great opportunity for Pakistan to take advantage and improve its market size and economic activities.

To a question regarding Pakistan’s reliance on China for economic growth under CPEC, he said that trade activities of Europe Union (EU) countries were within the neighboring countries. “It is good to see Pakistan is partnering with neighboring country,” the consul general added.

Rainer Schmiedchen, Consul General of Germany in Karachi was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FAKT Exhibitions Muhammad Saleem Khan Tanoli said that it was major exhibition in the country and during the three-day exhibition about 350 companies from different countries would display their products.

He said that the companies participating exhibition, are mainly from Germany, China, Sri Lanka, Italy, Switzerland etc.

Tanoli said that the primary object of the exhibition is to attract foreign direct investment for the country. The exhibition will help in creating business opportunity and networking for the manufacturing sector. Event is committed to build new as well as strengthen existing business relations between Pakistani companies and rest of the world, he emphasized.

It is interesting to know that FAKT Exhibitions has been organizing this flagship event for the last 15 years on regular basis to keep local sector abreast of latest technological developments and best practices applied by world famous groups and companies in plastic, printing and packaging sectors, he told.

Tanoli said that the exhibition had all the impulses to make a benchmark in the Plastic, Printing and Packaging businesses.