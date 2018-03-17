“History is a set of lies agreed upon.”

–Napoleon

After the inspirational French Revolution of 1789, France crippling in corruption, experienced waves of abyss and turmoil where thousands were slaughtered. In 1795, counter-revolutionaries attempted a coup to overthrow the government. In order to control this escalating insurrection, an aggressive general in the French army was tasked to save the republic. This army officer made a reputation at the expense of the deaths of his fellow countrymen. This was Napoleon Bonaparte. Napoleon was then posted in Italy to fight the Austrian empire where he reorganised an exceptional force, promoted on merit rather than noble birth, creating a sense of mutual loyalty since Napoleon himself wasn’t born into a royal house but rather a product of the French Revolution. In Italy, he won a series of battles through his proficient military strategies, proving his potential for leadership. In his military career, Napoleon fought some 60 battles, losing only 8, mostly at the end. In only two of the battles, he was forced to fight defensively because of his introduction of the perplexing Corps system. France, due to its republicanism and new ideas, threatened European monarchists like Russia, Prussia, Austria, and her arch rival Britain as these sovereign nations fought and failed to obliterate France for more than 22 years. Both England and France were determined to rid each other off. France had long harboured planned the largest invasion of Britain as it feared that Britain’s superior navy posed threat to its trade and colonies. Today, Napoleon is considered as a warmonger but in actuality some seven European coalitions were formed against him and it can be thought as reactionary choices to invade other countries.