Islamabad - Inspector General of Police ICT, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri has directed police officials to monitor the performance of seven model police stations established in Islamabad and to computerize the records of all the police stations .

He was chairing a meeting held at Central Police Office (CPO) to review the crime and security situation in the city. DIG (Operations and Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, SSP Operations Najeeb Ur RehmanBugvi, SSP Security Jamil Ahmad Hashmi, SP Investigation, all zonal SPs, all SDPOs, SHOs and officials from the legal branch were present on the occasion. He also asked to devise a mechanism for citizens’ feedback about model policing the environment of the police stations .

The Secretariat police station has been inaugurated as the first model police station in the capital while other police stations such asRamna, Kohsar, Aabpara, Margalla and Shalimar have also been working as model police stations but have not formally been inaugurated yet.He further added that all existing and future model police stations should have a vacancy of a technological officer who should be well-versed in latest technology relating to policing functions.

Mr. Temuri directed to follow paper free culture and focus on e-policing besides computerizing police records of all the police stations . He further asked for the online registration of First Information Reports and said that 80 percent work at CPO has been made paper-free. Islamabad police chief directed to establisha friendly policing environment and to serve the residents with commitment and dedication. He directed for immediate redressal of complaints and concerns of the people and to seek suggestions fromthem through social media. Moreover, he directed the officials to take an immediate action on cases registered under 489-F PPC, 406-PPC.

The IGP ordered for a strict action to be taken against those illegally occupying property of others andrecommended Islamabad police to launch a crackdown against drug mafias brewing in educational institutions within Islamabad Capital Territory and to launch an awareness campaign against narcotics.

Furthermore, he suggested that strict vigilance and monitoring of guest houses within Islamabad Capital Territory should be ensured by Islamabad Police, and for the self-registration of guests through an app introduced for the said purpose.

He requested the Islamabad police to prepare a security protocol for the upcoming general elections which should be distributed among all the stakeholders and to adopt zero tolerance against corrupt officers.

Cases or applications received at CPO should be forwarded to the Operational Division and should be dealt with immediately, added the IGP. He said that such cases should be decided on merit and their reply is to be submitted within seven days and a special campaign against Proclaimed Offenders and Court Absconders should be launched soon. The IGP concluded by saying that immediate action should be taken on calls received at Rescue-15 and every possible effort should be made to provide relief to the people.