LAHORE - The PMS office bearers registered their protest at Civil Secretariat on the call of the association against 2011 arrests of provincial service officers. The officers gathered outside the chief secretary office and remained silent for five minutes just to show their solidarity with the arrested officers.

They, however, postponed the agitation planned on March 18. They said the CS Punjab had assured them of resolving their issues so they would not protest outside his office. PMS 73 officers were arrested in 2011 when they were agitating for their demands.

The President of the PMS Association also distributed certificates of appreciation to officers for the rendering services for the provincial service.

This year, the PMS, was flexing muscles after DMG Officer Ahad Cheema was arrested by the NAB. The PMS had boycotted their offices over the arrest of Cheema.