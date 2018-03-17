KARACHI - Police booked four young friends in connection with possessing arms and their involvement in sexually assaulting and blackmailing the girls in Karachi.

The four suspects who later identified as Daniyal Ahmed Mangi, Afaq Ahmed, Asad Niazi and Ghufran were arrested by Samanabad police in District Central of Karachi. The police also claimed to have recovered a sub machinegun and two pistols as well as illicit videos from their cell phones.

The raid was conducted at an area’s public park on the information about the presence of some suspects, said SHO Amir Azam, added that the police raided at a park and arrested them with weapons. The officer said that the suspects arrested are the residents of Defence Housing Authority and Azizabad and are the students aged between 22 to 25 years, adding that one of them is a son of a doctor, other is a son of a contractor and one is a closed relative of a political party leader.

“We had no idea about their involvement in gang rapes at the time we arrested them,” said the officer. “But the videos found from their cell phones revealed their involvement in sexually assaulting girls.”

The officer while quoting the initial investigations said that this four member group of friends used to have friendship with the girls and later sexually assaulted and blackmailed them through illicit videos.

Initially so far they have confessed to have sexually assaulted at least three girls at the farmhouses but as the complainants in the cases are not approaching the police for registration of the cases, the police sections of possessing weapons.

SHO Azam said that no legal documents and licenses were provided by the accused persons for holding guns with them. They were produced before a court where the court sent them to jail. Further investigation was underway.