MULTAN : The Punjab government has launched a project to kill fruit fly by employing non-traditional techniques under which mango, citrus and guava farmers would get Methyl Eugenol, Protein Hydrolysate, Malathion and Pheromone Traps at subsidised price.

Agriculture spokesman said that farmers should file applications with the office of deputy director (extension) concerned on or before March 22, the last date for filing the applications. He said that orchard owners or fruit farmers of Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalpur would get pheromone traps and above mentioned chemicals for mango orchards.

Farmers of Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, and Vehari would get these at subsidised price for citrus while Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Faisalabad, and Okara farmers would get these for guava.

He said that owners, contractors or Mazareen of the mango, citrus and guava orchards measuring below twelve (12) acres would get 50 per cent subsidy while those having orchards measuring over twelve (12) acres would avail 30 per cent subsidy. Only one farmer from a family would be allowed to apply.

Applicants must attach copy of their CNICs and documentary proof of their landholding of orchard whether owner, contractor or Mazareen. The applicant would have to give an undertaking that he/she will replace cotton piece from every pheromone trap after every fifteen days. They would also undertake to properly dispose off fallen and rotten fruit.

Those who already availed any such facility at central or provincial level would be ineligible to apply.

Moreover, MNAs, MPAs, senators, their family members, BS-17 and above government employees, employees of revenue and agriculture department are not entitled to apply.

A draw would be held to filter out successful applicants in case of number of applications exceeded the allocation for each district. Draw would be held under the supervision of deputy commissioners concerned in the presence of farmers.

Application forms can be obtained free from the office of deputy director agriculture (extension) or downloaded from 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk'. Draw would be held on March 30, the release concluded.