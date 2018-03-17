LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved three

development schemes of regional planning (RP) and public building sectors with an

estimated cost of Rs 2452.089 million. These schemes were approved in the 56th meeting of PDWP of current FY2017-18. The approved schemes are: Multiple

Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) Punjab, 2016-17 (revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs 219.885 million, PC-II for the Hepatitis prevelance survey in the Punjab, 2017 at the cost of Rs 130.924 million and construction of additional Punjab Assembly Building Lahore

(revised) at the cost of Rs 2101.280 million.