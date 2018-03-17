Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed rues the inability of batsmen to fire when it matters most.

We have to do better with the bat, especially the top order. We lost too many wickets early on. We'll sit and talk with the boys and make an effort to sort this out. We have a bit of a gap, we'll see what the position is on the points table and see what to do. If we had runs on the board, it wouldn't have been easy to chase on this pitch, despite the dew factor. Because of the dew, it was difficult for the spinners to grip the ball, which is why I didn't use Hassan Khan and Nawaz for their full quota.

Another man of the match award for JP Duminy and he is enjoying his role as opener.

Opening the batting is new to me, it's something I've thoroughly enjoyed, and hopefully something I can take forward. I think the wicket played a little better in the second half. The key was to hold your shape when you play your shots, especially on these low and skiddy wickets. It's just about identifying certain bowlers at certain stages of the game

Islamabad United’s Misbah-ul-Haq is confident of

future prospect of his young guns.

These young players have to play in the future, for Islamabad and Pakistan, and they're in good form, so the idea is to give as much opportunity to them as possible. I have full confidence in them. We've watched them and know what they can do. It's the third year with the team for most of the boys. We've groomed them well and they're making full use of the opportunity