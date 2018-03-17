Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Jamshed Aftab on Friday has warned the managements of illegal housing societies against hiring celebrities to star in their advertisements.

In a press note, issued here, the director said it has been observed with grave concern that the owners of many illegal private housing schemes promote their housing projects through print and electronic media by starring celebrities in them. This, in turn, lures the public to invest their hard-earned money in such projects. However unfortunately, most of these housing schemes do not possess any approval from the concerned department i.e. Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in case of District Rawalpindi.

The celebrities including actors, actresses and athletes, endorse the features of a housing project as a result of which the public believes in the project’s genuineness and invests their hard earned money in it.

“Therefore, being Director (MP&TE) RDA, I request the respectable celebrities to not act in advertisements of an illegal / unapproved housing project. Prior to signing an agreement, please confirm the status of the housing project from the advertising company as well as from the owners / sponsors of that housing project. Otherwise, in my opinion you also become a part of this fraud since people love and trust you”, he said