Rawalpindi - Scores of the residents of Chak Jalal Din on Friday demonstrated against Water and Sanitation Agency for shutting off water supply in the area for last few months.

According to details, more than 100 residents of two union councils gathered at Murree Road near Liaquat Bagh to chant slogans against the high ups of WASA and the provincial government for their failure to provide the basic necessity.

However, a spokesman to WASA claimed the civic body has solved the issue of water shortage and is supplying the commodity to the residents.

A protestor Nawaz Ahmed told media men that the water supply had been suspended for the last six months but no action had been taken to solve the issue. He said that the provincial government claimed to provide clean drinking water in the province but the areas where people elected PTI were ignored.

Sajid Chaudhry, a local politician, said that the local residents were getting water from private water tankers and there was dire need to open the supply. He said that adjoining areas were getting more than enough water but the Union Council 89 failed to get the water.

He warned that if the provincial government failed to provide water to the garrison city then the people would block the main G.T. Road.

Umar, WASA spokesman, told media WASA has resolved the water supply issue. He said MD WASA had visited the areas and issued on the spot orders for repairing the damaged pipelines so that the citizens could access clean water.