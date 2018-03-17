ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Sindh Advocate General and provincial Secretary Information Department and fixed the matter regarding advertisements by the Sindh government with pictures of political leaders in electronic and print media for Saturday (today) at Karachi.

The court directed the Sindh Advocate General and Secretary Information Department, Government of Sindh, to apprise it about all the expenses incurred on such advertisements during the last three months.

The case with regard to such advertisements by the federal and all the provincial governments was lastly fixed three days back on Tuesday at Principal Seat at Islamabad.