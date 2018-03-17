SADIQABAD-Every third person in Pakistan is suffering from blood pressure . About 50 percent of them don't even know that they are patient of the disease.

This was stated by medical experts at a seminar held here to create awareness among the masses regarding measures to avoid blood pressure here the other day. The seminar was chaired by renowned physician and endocrinologist Dr Sadiq Zia. Drs Ehsanul Haq, Mushtaq Azmi, Asim Majid, Rehamdin Malik and Najaf Razzaq were amongst the guests of honour.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Sadiq Zia said that blood pressure was a silent killer and could prove fatal if requisite medication was not maintained. He also stressed the need for proper medical treatment for the people diagnosed with the disease. "One suffering from blood pressure must maintain his cholesterol level. Treatment would be more complicated for a diabetes patient suffering from blood pressure ," he said, and adding that people bearing blood pressure and diabetes at a time suffered blindness and kidney failure more often. He pointed out that decrease in blood pressure level could cause heart failure and brain stroke. Consultant physicians Drs Khalid Razzaq and Junaid Mustafa also spoke on the occasion.

In the end, Dr Sadiq Zia distributed honourary shields to the guests and commended the organizers for organizing such an informative seminar for the public.