MIRPURKHAS - Newly-elected PML-N Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo has assured the party workers that he will work for the betterment of the city.

He was addressing a press conference on Friday at PML-N House in Mirpurkhas.

PML-N leaders Raja Abdul Haq, Malak Abdul Ghaffar, workers, office-bearers and journalists were also present.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif had launched the development projects on national level, like his father late ex-prime minister Muhammad Khan Junejo in the country.