KASUR-The police higher-ups, during a meeting held under the chair of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawwat, reviewed the situation and steps for the maintenance of law and order in Kasur district.

During the meeting, DPO Zahid ordered the police officers to utilize all available resources for the arrest of the outlaws, especially of the criminals of category A.

The DPO directed the officers to launch thorough, transparent and unbiased investigation into the cases pending in the police stations, and warning that negligence or corruption on the part of the officials wouldn't be tolerated.

The DPO ordered the officers to tighten the noose around drug-peddlers, dacoits and other criminal elements active in different areas of the district.

He stressed full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), and directing stern action against the violators of the NAP.

On the occasion, the DPO showered the station house officers with praise for brilliant performance and also admonished the negligent ones. He also formed a team comprising SDPOs under the supervision of the SP (investigation) for solution to the traffic problems.

SP (investigation) Quddus Baig, DSP City Hafiz Saeed Ahmed, DSP Saddr Nasir Bajwa, ASP Chunian Imran Khan and DSP Pattoki Ali Akhtar Ansari attended the meeting.