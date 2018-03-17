GUJRAT:-A student identified as Fayyaz Hussain gunned down his teacher Asif, accusing him of sexual assaults. Police said that the accused later cut the dead body of Asif into pieces and threw into a canal. According to media reports, both were prayers leader (Imam) at a local mosque. Fayyaz said that Asif sexually assaulted him on daily basis. The Gujrat DC said that three teams have been constituted to trace the dead body of Asif while Fayyaz has been arrested. During investigation he confessed the crime.