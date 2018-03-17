MULTAN-Over 188 students from 20 government schools of district Lodhran have got opportunity to participate in world renowned International Kangaroo Mathematics Contest (IKMC).

The contest took place at Amina Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Tareen Education Foundation (TEF) facilitated the holding of the activity. It was for the first time that students, in particular those from government schools, had the opportunity of participating in a globally acclaimed competition. Last year, only two government schools out of a total of 900 schools in Pakistan participated in the contest. This will be the first time that students from government schools will be part of IKMC in such a huge number. Tareen Education Foundation (TEF), local based non-profit, is credited for conceiving the initiative, an effort towards improving the quality of education in government schools.

Five-member team of Mobile Science Centre, a project of TEF responsible for uplifting the profile of science education, has worked tirelessly during the last three months, mentoring and preparing students for the contest. Their efforts were complemented by three brilliant Mathematic majors of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) who spent two-weeks in Lodhran during their fall break and worked directly with the students. Mr. Akbar Khan, Program Manager at TEF, is extremely happy with the reception he has received among both male and female students, and is very optimistic about the results, expected in the 2nd week of May.