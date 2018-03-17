KARACHI - Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have busted a interprovincial car lifter gang while recovered five cars and a motorbike from their possession.

ACLC police arrested three car lifters of a gang including Mithal, Ali Gohar and Ramdan aka Hydri after an encounter while recovered two TT pistols, five cars and a motorbike snatched and stolen from different areas of the city.

The accused persons confessed to have snatched number of cars and sold out a man namely Sikander Barohi. Police have registered the case while running after the other gang members. On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 13 accused persons while recovered weapons, narcotics and other illegal substance in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

Surjani police claimed to have arrested two land grabbers including Samiullah and Abdul Ghafoor while Malir City police arrested Ali Abbas and Syed Faisal while recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in various cases of street crimes. The PIB police also arrested Abdul Rehman and Sajjad while recovered weapons and huge quantity of marijuana from their possession. Police said that the both accused persons were running a narcotics den in the locality. Gulistan-e-Juhar police have arrested Khalid Babu and Ghulam Muhammad while recovered weapons from their possession. Juharabad police have arrested Khawar and Anwar while recovered weapons from their possession.

Zaman Town police and Gadap Town police have arrested four accused persons while recovered weapons, narcotics and illegal substance (Guttka) from their possession.

Pakistan Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 19 accused persons in different raids and operations carried out in various localities of the city.

Rangers carried out raids and Eidgha and Kharader localities while arrested Irshad and Muhammad Bin Qasim associated with the MQM London. The accused persons were allegedly involved in target killing, extortion and other sort of criminal activities.

Rangers also carried out raids in Eidgha, Mithader and Shahrah-e-Fasial areas while arrested four accused persons including Junaid, Faisal, Jamil and Shahzaib.

The accused persons arrested were associated with Lyari gang war and wanted to the police in different criminal cases.

Furthermore, ranger conducted raids in Jamshaid Quarter, Brigade, Clifton and Mithader areas while arrested eleven accused persons including Ibrahim, Ghulam Khan, Darya Khan, Khadim Hussain, Shahbaz, Taimore, Tariq, Abdul Rehman, Mubark Hussain, Siraj Kaka and Muhammad.

The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activities.

Ranger also raided in Mehmoodabad and Bahadurabad areas while arrested two accused persons including Niaz Ali and Muhammad Aslam while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.