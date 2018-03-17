SARGODHA-Students of the University of Sargodha (UoS) showed outstanding performance in Chief Minister Literary Competitions. They grabbed various top positions in Urdu and English speech, essay writing, debate and declamation contests and won hundreds of thousands of rupees as reward.

According to the university management, Farwa Fatima, a talented UoS student, stood first in All Punjab Women English Debate Competition whereas Muhammad Abdullah, another UoS student, secured third position in All Punjab Post Graduate Level Competitions.

In provincial level Urdu and English Essay Writing Competition, Masroor Abbas and Asad Shahzad obtained third positions respectively.

On the other hand, Syed Murtaza Abbas stood third in the province in postgraduate level Urdu Debate Competitions while in degree level Urdu Debate Competition, the UoS student Laraib Fareed secured third position. Overall the UoS students bagged 59 positions out of which 25 were at divisional level and 28 were at district level competitions. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, the UoS vice chancellor, congratulated the students for this achievement.

Position-holders awarded shields, cash prizes



SADIQABAD-Position-holder students of secondary education classes were awarded commendatory shields and cash prizes at annual prize distribution ceremony held at Govt Girls High School (GGHS) Chak 160/P here the other day.

According to the school management, District Education Officer (DEO) Aziz Qureshi presided over the ceremony. GGHS Principal Sajida Sharif and Assistant Education Officer (AEO) Minthar Bushra Parveen were the chief guests whereas Chak 160/P Union Council (UC) Chairman Khalid Cheema and Govt Boys Elementary School Principal Abdul Qayyum were the guests of honour.

They awarded souvenirs and certificates to the position-holder students as well as to the teachers in recognition of their brilliant performance.

Aqsa Nisar, Tehreem, Maryam Sattar, Savera Khadim, Aasia Sabir, Shanza Amin, Lubna Maqbool, Arzu Arshad and Saira Liaqat were among the high achiever students. Addressing the ceremony, DEO Aziz Qureshi admired the outstanding academic performance of the students, saying "the Punjab government has been equipping govt schools with modern computer labs and providing free books and uniforms to the students." He motivated the students to work hard to get Pakistan placed in the row of developed countries.

At the end, the GGHS principal expressed gratitude to the DEO for giving honour to the institution. She handed memorable shields of special thanks to the DEO and other guests of honour.