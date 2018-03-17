BAHAWALNAGAR-A woman was allegedly doused with acid by her former fiancé in revenge for marry with another man. The incident occurred in Chak 108/F in the remit of Chishtian Saddr Police. According to police sources, Rabia, wife of Mushtaq, resident of Chak 148/P, Sadiqabad had come to Chak 108/F, Chishtian to see his ailing maternal grandfather. Prior to her marriage, she had been engaged to Yasir, a resident of Chak 108/F but later her parents broke the engagement and married her off to Mushtaq from whom she has a baby girl. Yasir, however, had nursed a grudge and attacked Rabia with acid to setle a score. She sustained severe burns and was shifted to THQ Hospital Chishtian from where she was referred to Burn Unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan in serious condition. The Chishtian Saddr Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Man burns elder brother to ashes

/online-GUJRANWALA-A man allegedly killed his elder brother on forbidding him from theft and burnt his dead body in a furnace to cover up his crime. Khyali Police SHO Farhat Chattha informed that a person named Anwar reported that his two sons Tayyab and Ali had gone missing since two days. The police started investigation and traced the younger son Ali. During preliminary investigation, Ali confessed to have murdered his elder brother. According to police both brothers were present in the factory at the time of incident. When the elder brother saw his younger brother stealing iron, he forbade him from doing so. Both brothers started fighting and Ali allegedly hit an iron rod on the head of Tayyab and later burnt his body in furnace. He fled to Murree with his friends after the incident. The police officer said that bones of the victim were found from furnace and other evidence have been sent to laboratory.

Addict kills son on minor issue



SIALKOT-An addict killed his son with repeated attacks of a sharp-edged axe at their home over a domestic dispute in Pulli Topkhana locality. Adnan (20) was asleep at his home when his father Tariq attacked on him and killed him with repeated attacks of the sharp-edged axe, killing him on the spot. The victim also used to forbid his father from addiction. Later, the accused, an ice-seller by profession, also tried to committee suicide by injuring himself seriously with sharp-edged blades in wash room. The injured was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where his condition wa stated to be critical. Sialkot Cantt police have registered a case and further investigations were underway.

3 brothers among 4 die in accident



BAHAWALNAGAR-Four persons including three brothers died here in a road accident occurred here in the limits of Ghumandpur Police on Friday. According to police and rescue sources, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorbike. As a result, four persons including three brothers - Abu Bakar, Zubair and Muhammad died on the spot. The tragic deaths sent a shocking wave in the entire area and moving scenes were witnessed in the bereaved family. The police have started investigation into the incident.