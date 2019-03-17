Share:

Nine Pakistanis were martyred in the terrorist attack on two mosques at Christchurch, New Zealand.

In a first tweet yesterday made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal confirmed that six Pakistanis were martyred in New Zealand.

He said New Zealand authorities have pronounced Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed, Mahboob Haroon, Naeem Rashid and his son Talha Naeem as dead.

In another tweet today, the FO spokesperson said three more deaths of Pakistanis namely Zeeshan Raza, his father Ghulam Hussain and mother Karam bibi have now been confirmed.

He said foreign office is in touch with their family.

He said Muslim and Pakistani Association in the city has assisted in the arrangements.

He said the Mission is working with families of other four victims for possible transport of dead bodies to Pakistan.

He said they have informed that they have forty-nine dead bodies.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has requested New Zealand for facilitation in assisting families of affected Pakistanis in Christchurch.

She was talking to New Zealand's Ambassador Hamish McMaster who is in Tehran and accredit to Pakistan.

She also conveyed condolences on tragic loss of life in the terrorist attack in Christchurch.