ISLAMABAD : Allama Iqbal Open University on Saturday declared final results of its MS Computer Science and MS Management Sciences programmes. The results have been placed at the university’s official website, as well as communicating the same to the students on their given postal addresses. Results of Arabic Teacher Training Course, Primary Teaching Certificate, Certificate of Teaching, Matric, FA, BA, Associate Degree in Education and B.Ed (1.5) programmes have already been declared. According to Controller Exams, result of other programmes would also be declared soon.

In line with directives of Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the process of announcement of results is being expedited, while ensuring their accuracy and transparency, he said.