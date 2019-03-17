Share:

MUZAFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to construct the tomb of veteran Kashmiri leader and the first supreme head of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raees ul Harar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas in Rawalpindi with the cost of Rs 36.5 million soon, official sources said.

The AJK government has accorded approval for the extension of Raeesul Harar Choudhary Ghulam Abbas’s tomb at Faizabad in Rawalpindi.

The gigantic Rs36.5 million scheme has been included in Annual Development Program 2019-20, official sources told APP here on Saturday.

The project involves extension and renovation of the tomb besides the extension in mosque and construction of a new library at the premises adjacent to the mausoleum of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

A grand office complex of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell coupled with an auditorium will also be constructed at the same site for the sake of holding of the congregations, moots to highlight the Kashmir Issue.

It may be added that AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has accorded formal approval for allocation of funds for the project under ADP in forthcoming fiscal year AJK budget for the construction of the mausoleum as he had announced during recent visit to the tomb, the sources added.