Christchurch - Brenton Tarrant, the prime suspect in the mass shooting at mosques in New Zealand, visited Pakistan as a tourist in October 2018.

At least 49 people were killed after Tarrant, opened fire on Friday morning in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Tarrant stayed in a hotel in Nagar valley for two days from October 22 to October 24, the hotel owner confirmed.

Israr Ahmed, the hotel owner, told newsmen that he came to his hotel alone, adding that he was apparently a humble man.

Ahmed said that he was surprised to know of Brenton’s involvement in the attacks in New Zealand.