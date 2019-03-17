Share:

Two persons were martyred and eight others injured when terrorists exploded railway track, targeting Jaffar Express in Rabbi Area of Naseerabad district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the explosion damaged the railway track and four bogies of the train went off the track.

Rescue teams have reached the place of incident and are shifting the injured to hospitals.

Commenting on the incident, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that targeting trains and passengers is a dastardly act of terrorists that needed to be condemned.

In a statement, he said the state will deal with terrorists with iron hands. Sheikh Rasheed said relief and rescue operation continues at the site of the blast.

He said patrolling of rail tracks will be made effective in cooperation with law enforcing agencies.