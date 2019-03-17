Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government is taking special steps for women’s welfare. “Dream of a developed state can only be materialised if we ensure women’s participation in every field of life,” the CM said while talking to Federal Parliamentary Secretary Andleeb Abbas who called him here Saturday.

The CM said role of women is very important for economic and social development of the country.

He continue: “The previous governments did not take solid steps to give basic rights to women but the current government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, has included the women in the national mainstream”. He said the responsibility of empowering women will be discharged in an effective manner and women will be given equal opportunities.

The chief minister said women of Pakistan are competent and hardworking and they have proved their talent in every field of life.

Revolutionary measures will be taken to empower women. He said the image of Pakistan has improved in the world community after the PTI came to power.

He said Pakistan has failed war hysteria of India through successful and best foreign policy. He said we want good relationships with neighbouring countries, but compromise will not be made on solidarity and independence of the country. India should know that the war is the way to destruction and demolition.

He said history will remember the policy of PM Imran Khan for peace in the region.