Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory administration has decided to launch audit of private housing societies in the city regarding waste disposal and sanitation mechanism.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Dr Asif Raheem had a detailed session with management of the housing societies. The participants discussed issues of the societies about waste disposal and sanitation mechanism. The administration was of the view that the housing societies must adhere to the rules and regulations of Capital Development Authority on the matter and make arrangements for disposal of the waste.

The officials at the district administration said that the housing societies were given one month time to maintain/improve their standards as per the approved layout plans by the CDA. They have been asked to also submit daily report on disposal of waste to the district administration.

The housing societies of whose management was in attendance at the meeting included Account Group Officers Cooperative Housing Society, CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Doctors Cooperative Housing Society, Federal Shariat Court Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad Cooperative Housing Society, IBE Cooperative Housing Society and KRL Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

The officials of Environment Wing of CDA also attended the meeting. The officials said that the housing societies would also join the district administration in planting 1 million trees in Islamabad. After that, a beauty competition will be organised amongst the housing societies, according to the officials. They said that the housing societies have started cleaning their surroundings and planting saplings.

Meanwhile, the district administration accelerated its campaign for ‘Clean and Green Islamabad’ with the slogan, “Islamabad are you ready for the #trashtag challenge? Take a photo of an area that needs cleaning up or maintenance. Clean up the area, share a photo after you have done it and share it with us using #CleanGreenIslamabad #trashtagchallenge,” read a post at the district administration page.

Tree plantation and cleanliness campaign go together in the city. The district administration asked the residents to join in tree plantation and cleanliness campaign in the city to make it more beautiful. Stalls were set up for providing the residents with free plants which was part of the 1 million tree plantation campaign in Islamabad.

Sabzi Mandi was the worst area in terms of cleanliness. The district administration, few days back, had launched an operation there as well to lift the garbage dumped since months.