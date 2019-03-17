Share:

KARACHI: Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that there is a need to spread awareness and create treatment program about Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) and Learning Disabilities (LD) in children.

This he said while visiting Kazim Trust Karachi here the other day. On the occasion, Founder Kazim Trust Kazim Anwer, Manager HR Batool Najam, President Now PDP Umair Ahmed and other office-bearers of the Trust were also present.

He said that it was a matter of fact that ADHD and LD should never hinder the academic, social, psychological and economic development of any child and we were supposed to provide such children a friendly environment to grow and lead a successful and normal life. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar added, ‘ Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is working on multiple directions to bring good changes in the life of intellectually challenged/special children and persons and we also expect certain quarters of the society to extend helping hand in this regard because the government can not manage a huge task of rehabilitation alone ‘ . On this occasion the founder of Kazim Trust Kazim Anwer briefed the Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar about treatment and care facilities being provided to the children suffering from Hyperactive Disorders. He was informed that in OPD as many 25 children suffering from Hyperactive Disorders were treated free of cost daily while on Saturdays awareness seminars were also arranged and in these seminars experts create awareness on the issue among teachers, parents and children as well. Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured the support of the government to extend such facilities to other parts of the province.

Meanwhile, he said that there was a dire need to create awareness on autism because mostly it is an ignored subject. This he said while talking to a delegation of The Autism Spectrum Disorders Welfare Trust (ASDWT) here in his office on Monday. Chairperson ASDWT Dr. Salma Khalil, Manager HR Ms Shams, deputy secretary DEPD Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers were also present. He admitted that many non governmental organizations were working in Karachi on Autism but in other parts of the province, it was needed to be focused on the children suffering from Autism. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar asked them to extend their services to remote areas of the province and specially to train teachers in primary schools how to identify the children suffering from Autism and to create a critical mass of trained doctors, teachers, professional, parents and other care-givers in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar agreed upon to involve civil society groups, students, volunteers, communities and media in cities, towns and villages in matter relating to the support and guidance to families for diagnosis, assessment and training. He said that children from Autism could perform as normal children if they were given proper care and treatment.