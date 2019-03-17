Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday extended heartiest Holi greetings to Hindu community in advance and announced release of salaries of government employees belonging to Hindu community before March 20.

The Hindu Community is going celebrate Holi, the annual festival of the community on March 20.

The chief minister on Saturday issued directives to the Sindh Finance Department to release salaries to Hindu government employees well before the festival.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it is for the first time in the history of Karachi that the metropolis is hosting a longest mega event series of PSL-4 from March 10 to 17, 2019.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting held in CM’s House to review arrangements for the final match being played on Sunday (today).

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, DC (East) Ahmed Ali Siddiqui and other officers concerned.

On the occasion, Mr Shah appreciated coordinated efforts made by the Local government, Commissioner, District Administration, KMC, DMCs, water and others departments. He also appreciated the hard work of all the law enforcement agencies. “This was a well-coordinated attempt made for successful conduct of this mega event in the city and am sure we will be holding more and more such event in the metropolis in the future,” Murad Ali Shah expressed his optimism.