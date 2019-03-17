Share:

KARACHI - Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has stressed the need for improving the tax collection system transparently under a data based strategy, with a view to set up a mechanised way for tax collection.

He was presiding a meeting to discuss and review the tax collection processes of various departments including Board of Revenue Sindh (BOR Sindh), Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) and Excise & Taxation Department. Chairman P&D Board Muhammad Waseem, SMBR Muhammad Hussain Syed, Chairman SRB Khalid Khan, Secretary E&T, Rahim Shaikh and Secretary Finance Najam Shah and other senior officers attended the meeting.

A committee was constituted headed by Ali Bahadur Qazi - the Secretary Information Technology, to cumulate the data based systems of all Departments of Sindh Government with a view to stream line the Tax collection & Recovery System to facilitate the tax payers in all respect. The committee will submit report within a fortnight. Chief Secretary emphasized upon the computerization of all taxed viz professional tax, agriculture tax and stamp duty etc. A comprehensive survey will also be got conducted throughout the Province, to this effect, as resolved in the meeting.

Earlier the chairman P&D Board and SRB Secretary E&T and SMBR briefed the meeting regarding the Tax collection system.