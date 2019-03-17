Share:

Cyber or online bullying is conducted through electronic devices in the shape of harassment, humiliation, blackmailing, threatening, or other such actions that infringe on someone else’s safety or well-being. Cyber bullying may take place via phone, computers or pads through SMS, call, tweet, online connections and many other ways to target a victim. Cyber bullying doesn’t only endanger someone, but it may also lead to metal disturbances such as depression etc. Many youngsters in the society treat cyber bullying like a game, and find pleasure in harassing others. Many young girls are being victimised by this curse, but unfortunately little help is available to victims. It is an appeal to the government to stake strong actions to resolve such cases. There must be some technological ways to catch crooks for the actions they do behind closed doors, and the government must implement them.

TOOBA BATOOL,

Delta, March 2.