Share:

TEKIRDAG, Turkey (AA) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged New Zealand to bring the culprits of Friday’s twin mosque attacks to account, describing the incident as a “massacre”.

Addressing a rally in northwestern Tekirdag province, Erdogan blasted the gunman who killed worshippers and named Istanbul in an alleged manifesto he posted on social media.

“He came to Istanbul for three days once and 40 days for the second time. What are his connections? We will find out. “He talked nonsense by saying ‘we will come to Istanbul and destroy all the mosques and minarets’. Where is New Zealand and where is Turkey?” he said.

“How can a murderer on the other end of world act with such ill-will against Muslims and Turks,” Erdogan said, referring to the New Zealand attacker.

At least 49 people were killed as a terrorist identified as Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.