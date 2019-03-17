Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rizwan Ali and Ali Imran Zaidi were the stars, as Essco Club thrashed star-studded XI Star Club by 7 wickets in the PCB Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship-2018-19 match played here at Marghazar Cricket ground.

With this victory, Essco Club also earned the right to represent Islamabad in the final leg, which will be played between the top teams of respective regions. The schedule of the matches will be announced by PCB later.

XI Star, who had the services of number of first class players at their disposal batted first in 41-over-a-side match and were bundled out for 233 in 40.4 overs despite stylish 103 by Shehryar Afaqi and 76 by Saad Ullah Zafar. XI Star third highest contributor was extras, which were 19. Ali Salman captured 4 for 60, Noman took 2 for just 1 and Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil chipped in with 2 for 32.

Essco achieved the target in just 37 overs losing 3 wickets. Rizwan Ali slammed breath-taking 111 with the help of 11 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Ali made 56 and M Naqash 37.

Islamabad Cricket Association North Zone President Shabbir Ahmed known as Bolla Bahi, who is also President of National Club congratulated Essco Club and hoped it will become the national leg crowned champions.