LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency Saturday arrested a suspended DIG for posting her wife’s explicit photos on Facebook.

The arrested identified as ex-DIG Syed Junaid Arshad was suspended from service after the FIA launched cybercrimes investigation against him last year.

“The accused was involved in uploading explicit pictures of his ex-wife on social media,” an official of the FIA’s cybercrime wing told The Nation on Saturday. The accused has been charged for defamation, criminal conspiracy, and cyber-stalking, the official said.

FIA team raided Lahore’s Defense-Phase III late Friday and Nailed the man.

He was at large for the last several months. Last year, Junaid Arshad was declared as a proclaimed offender by a local court. He was carrying Rs 500,000 on his head.

In December, Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the then Secretary Interior to arrest the ‘most wanted police officer’ in cybercrime and two other cases, SP Junaid Arshad. During a hearing on September 15, ex-CJP Nisar had ordered the immediate arrest of the then Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG) Junaid Arshad, a BS-18 officer.

The accused allegedly had uploaded pictures of his ex-wife, Ayesha Subhani, on social media. His name was also put on the Exit Control List on the directions of the former top judge. In an application addressed to the then chief justice, Arshad’s former wife had said the DIG was an influential police officer who attempted to humiliate her by uploading her pictures on social media. Junaid had married to Ayesha Subhani, the daughter of a former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. A co-accused Danish Ahmad Ghani has already been convicted in the same case, an official said.

Residential flats for police

To overcome shortage of residences for employees of Lahore Police, the department has constructed 36 multi-storey state of the art residential flats with the total cost of rupees 227.342 million at Abbott Road, Qilla Gujjar Singh, adjacent to the Investigation headquarters.

The father of two martyred constables Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad was chief guest in the inaugural ceremony and inaugurated this important project, here Saturday, said a press release.

Constable Ali Raza Nazir and his brother Constable Ghulam Murtaza both had laid their lives while performing duty near Arfa Karim IT Tower on July 24, 2017.

Along with these two martyrs five other policemen had also lost their lives in the line of duty during a suicide bomb blast.

CCCP BA Nasir, DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir, DIG Investigation Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Security, SSPs, SPs, DSPs and other Police officers and officials were also present on this occasion.