ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said there was dire need to amend some laws of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) besides capacity building of its staff.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government needed support of the opposition for the purpose and Law Minister already had held several meetings with them. The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party had nothing to amend the NAB laws during their governments. The two parties had not presented their draft proposals to the Law Minister as yet, he added.

He said some of the cases against the opposition were genuine and it was unfair to mix them with the non-genuine ones. The incumbent government had nothing to do with the affairs of NAB, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would change the policies pursued by the PML-N and PPP government and make sure that the Pakistan soil was not used against any other country. Replying to a question, he said the death of Asad Munir was a tragic incident and the Islamabad police was investigating the matter. He said the government would bring the banned outfits in national mainstream by adopting a three-dimensional policy - economically, politically and administratively. Opposition leaders, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had been taken on board in that regard.

He said the PML-N leadership was the responsible for introducing the politics of Changha Mangha and other bad traditions in the country.