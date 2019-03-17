Share:

LAHORE - The foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan’s cement sector and construction industry decreased by 18 percent during the eight months of current fiscal year as compared to last year. According to the data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country received investments of $1.35 billion from July 2018 to February 2019 as compared to $1.75 billion during the same period last year.

Out of total FDI, Pakistan’s cement and construction industry has share of $318 million compared to $421 million last fiscal year. The breakdown shows that the cement sector attracted FDI of $28m and the construction industry $289m compared to $34m and $387m respectively last year. According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, exports from northern region mills have suffered 8.66 percent decline February this year as compared to the last year.