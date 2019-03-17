FIFA will make public its vote on the host for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
FIFA has said following a meeting in Miami that after the council makes its decision in March 2020, the "result of each ballot and related votes of each member" will be "open and made public."
It could be the most hotly contested bidding process for the tournament, which was first staged in 1991. Australia, Colombia, Japan
The United States, Canada
FIFA asked countries interested in bidding to do so by Friday, but it has yet to disclose who made submissions. Bidders have until April 16 to complete their bidding registrations, and bid books must be submitted by Oct. 4.