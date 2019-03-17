Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, held certificate awarding ceremony at conclusion of one-week capacity building training course for civil judges from all over Pakistan here at the Academy on Saturday. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb , Judge Islamabad High Court was invited as the Chief Guest.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb stated: “Inadequate legal knowledge and skills weaken the credibility and efficiency of the judicial system and impede its proper functioning. Knowledge should be exercised to create a better society. We have to leave a good a legacy for future generations.”

He noted that judges require appropriate training to discharge their duties effectively. Lamenting the “frivolous ligation culture” in courts, Judge, IHC said that, “It is high time to discourage frivolous litigation, adopting dilatory tactics by taking adjournments, pleading contradictory stands before the courts, among others. Judges must impose realistic costs and send a glaring message to restrict the unscrupulous and frivolous litigants from wasting valuable judicial time for wrongful gains. Judges of the subordinate courts must exercise their powers to discourage frivolous litigation.

Mediation and ADR mechanisms should be adopted to improve dispensation of cases.” Offering his congratulations to the trainees, Judge, IHC, urged them to exercise self-discipline in handling every case at work.

He also spoke about his decades- long association with the Academy as a lawyer, resource person and now as Judge of High Court.

Director General of the Academy, Hayat Ali Shah delivered the welcome address and also presented an overview of the capacity building training course at the certificate awarding ceremony.

He commended the trainees’ passion for learning and excellence, and wished them every success upon returning to their position in the field. Advising them, DG said, “It always takes commitment, hard work, determination and perseverance to achieve what you want to achieve”.

This weeklong capacity building training course for judicial officers from all over Pakistan is reflective of FJA’s continuous commitment to build and enhance capacity of the judges, among others, related to administration of justice system, for improved delivery of justice in the country.