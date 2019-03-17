Share:

Gujranwala - The District Bar Association Saturday observed a strike to show solidarity with the victims of New Zee Land mosques tragedy. The lawyers strongly condemned the attack on Muslims and called for unity among Ummah. They also held funeral in absentia on district courts premises. Meanwhile, the district government has finalised plan to observe cleanliness week from 18th. Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar nominated Waste Management Company CEO Attiqur Rehman as focal person and directed officials concerned to show full cooperation for the cause. She called upon UC secretaries take part in the campaign. She said waste management department will remove heaps of wastage from the roads and streets while the highways department will take necessary actions for lane-marking on roads and the PHA in with collaboration with the forest department will beautify the city.