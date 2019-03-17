Share:

LONDON : Gabrielle thinks a fan poll for her setlist is an ‘’incredible idea’’ and would help ‘’accommodate a lot of peoples wishes’’. Gabrielle wants fans to vote for which songs they want to hear. The 48-year-old singer thinks an online poll - as used by the Rolling Stones, who began asking their fans to select tracks for their setlists - is an ‘’incredible idea’’ and would help ‘’accommodate a lot of peoples wishes’’.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said:’’I think a Twitter poll is an incredible idea, it’s definitely something to think about, it would work. I should definitely do something like that. We could accommodate a lot of people’s wishes for songs, sometimes it’s good to give people what they want. ‘’We’re going to have a party, we’re going to have fun. I’ve got the new album to play and the old stuff it’s going to be great. ‘’It’s getting hard, it’s got to the point where we’re asking the audience what they want to hear and what I want to add to that. ‘’