ISLAMABAD - APHC Chairman Syed Ali Geelani has expressed concern over the arrest spree, slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on religious scholar, Mushataq Ahmad Veeri and Jamaat-e-Islami activists.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Geelani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Repressive measures against peaceful and unarmed civilians including resistance leaders and activists are condemnable. The coercive measures will yield nothing but devastation, he added.

He said the repressive actions against the freedom-loving people have failed on all fronts to suppress the people’s freedom sentiments during the past 71 years especially since 1989 and in future as well.

Decrying the conduct of the Indian government as highly unfortunate and unacceptable, the APHC chairman said, “The authorities are hell bent to curb and strangulate the genuine aspirations and political voice for the right to self-determination.”

Hailing the commitment, persistence and unshakable resolve of people in Kashmir, Geelani said the people’s urge to settle Kashmir dispute has touched the pinnacle and freedom movement emerged as invincible.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has also condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith vice president Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, and shifting him to a Jammu jail.

Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said such undemocratic act could not weaken the sentiment of Kashmiri people for right to self-determination. “Arresting and slapping PSA on a prominent scholar is an attack on religious sentiments of the people,” he added and demanded his immediate release.