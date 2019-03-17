Share:

The government will introduce first-ever national emigration policy to devise comprehensive strategies to regulate welfare process of intending emigrants.

According to the officials of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the draft of policy has been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education and other concerned departments both at federal and provincial levels.

After getting the feedback from all the stakeholders, final draft of the policy will be placed before the federal cabinet within three months once its modalities get finalized.