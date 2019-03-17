The government will introduce first-ever national emigration policy to devise comprehensive strategies to regulate welfare process of intending emigrants.

According to the officials of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the draft of policy has been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education and other concerned departments both at federal and provincial levels.

After getting the feedback from all the stakeholders, final draft of the policy will be placed before the federal cabinet within three months once its modalities get finalized.

Under the plan, the ministry will develop a national level database of trained workforce which would inform the National Vocational and Technical Commission, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority and Overseas Employment Corporation about the current employment opportunities available in the various countries.