With position comes responsibility. This is a fact that Punjab’s Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan forgets usually. Earlier at many occasions, he has acted and reacted emotionally rather than prudently, while being the representative of the Government and, more importantly, of the people. The very people he humiliated at his will.

His latest derogatory remarks against the Hindu community have not only hurt the feelings and consciousness of the Hindu community alone, but humanity in all. Chohan also ignores the fact that 4 million Hindus also live in Pakistan, who are not only in the land, but in the flag too.

PM Imran Khan should take serious note of it and, if need be, ask Chohan to step down - an example to serve for the all who act in haste and end with waste.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN,

Larkana, March 5.