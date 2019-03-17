Share:

TEHRAN (AA) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has called for holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), following a deadly attack on two mosques in New Zealand that killed dozens.

The call came during a phone call between Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu as Turkey currently holds the rotating OIC presidency. In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Zarif called for “appropriate reaction of Muslim states to this heinous crime”.

At least 49 Muslims were killed when a gunman opened fire on worshippers during the weekly Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand.

Four suspects -- three men and one woman -- have been detained. One suspected has been reportedly released.

The top Iranian diplomat also called for discussing recent Israeli assaults on worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the OIC emergency meeting.

On Tuesday, Israeli police shut the Al-Aqsa compound on claims of an arson attack on an Israeli police station near the site, triggering clashes with angry Palestinians, which injured at least 16 Palestinians.