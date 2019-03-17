Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Traffic Police have devised special traffic plan for convenience of road users in connection with the parade on March 23 and preparations for the mega event.

According to the plan issued by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter premises of Islamabad on March 17, 19, 21 and March 23 from 12 am to 2 pm. A total of 600 ITP personnel including one SP, two DSPs and 22 inspectors will perform duties on Pakistan Day. Small vehicles coming from Lahore will use Rawat T-Cross to reach the motorway after passing through Rawalpindi Saddar Road and Peshawar GT Road.

Vehicles coming from Airport Rawalpindi will use Expressway and to be diverted from Khanna Bridge. They may use Lehtrar Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk (Taramri Chowk), Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk and Murree Road to reach G sectors or the Kashmir Highway. Those motorists travelling for Murree may take turn from Kashmir Chowk and travel towards their destination from Bhara Kau.

Those going to Islamabad Airport or Lahore will use 9th Avenue, Murree Road, Rawal Road and take right turn from Koral Flyover. The motorists coming from motorway may use Kashmir Highway to move towards Aabpara, Bhara Kau and Murree.

Faizabad will remain completely close for all types of traffic while Expressway will also be closed from Khanna Bridge to Faizabad for small vehicles on March 17, 19, 21 and 23 from 5 am to 2 pm except those having permission letters to move ahead.

Likewise, Faisal Avenue will be closed from Zero Point to Faizabad and Murree Road to remain close from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad on these days. Only those people will be allowed to move on these roads having permission cards with them.

Invitation cards in different colours have been issued to guests coming to attend the Parade which also guide route, parking lot and sitting area. For instance those having invitation card of red colour will reach sitting area after using the red marked route and parking vehicle in the red colour parking area. Every guest will use the route according to the colour of his/her card.

Those guests coming from Murree Road Rawalpindi will reach Expressway after crossing the Faizabad Flyover. They will take U-turn from Shakarparian Flyover and enter the route number 1 to reach parking area. Those having green or black colour cards and coming from Islamabad will cross Shakarparian Flyover and enter the route number 1 to reach their parking areas. Signboards in different colours and personnel will also guide the guests towards their parking areas.

Those coming from Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Mangla will use the Islamabad Expressway. They will reach Shakarparian Flyover after crossing Faizabad underpass and take U-turn from there to access route number 1.

The participants having invitation cards of red or yellow colour will use the same route being used by the green (1) or black card holders but they will use route number 2 on Islamabad Highway to reach the Parade Avenue.

The guests having invitation cards of Blue, Red (2), Green (2) and of maroon colour will use the same route specified for holders of green and black colour cards. However, they will enter the Parade Avenue through entry route no. 3 on Expressway.

Similarly, public transport plying between Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from Missile Chowk to Khanna Bridge, Lehtrar Road, Park Road and Rawal Dam Chowk. It will be further diverted on right side on Kashmir Highway for Murree and on left side from Kashmir Chowk to reach Islamabad.

For general public, transport will be diverted from IJP Road to 9th Avenue Kashmir Highway. While those coming from Murree Road Rawalpindi area will be asked to use Stadium Road and then to be diverted on 9th Avenue and Kashmir Highway.

The citizens have been requested to cooperate with the ITP and military staff. Those coming to witness the parade must bring their NICs with them. Camera, mobile phones and edibles would not be allowed. People may immediately inform at helpline 1135, ITP helpline 1915 in case of observing any suspect or suspicious material around them.

The stickers issued by the administration must be displayed at the front windscreen of vehicles. People will be informed about any decision after weather update through radio or television. ITP FM Radio 92.4 will keep updating the citizens about traffic situation in the city during these days. Citizens have been appealed to avoid unnecessary travel during these days.