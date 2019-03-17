Share:

Rich tributes were paid to Ch Rehmat Elahi, an old guard of the Jamaat-e-Islami and a close associate of Maulana Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi, and eminent educationist and preacher, Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, at a memorial reference held in their honour at a local hotel.

Acting Ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, who presided over the function, said that both these personalities had devoted their lives to the service of Islam and for the establishment of an Islamic welfare society in the country.

Baloch said that Elahi was a role model in national politics and a prudent personality. He was known for his firm faith in the supremacy of the constitution and the law. The services of Elahi as a minister would be written in golden words.

Dr Farid Piracha said that Elahi and Dr Siddiqui were the beacon of light for the Muslims and heir services towards Islam, the society and in politics would always be remembered.