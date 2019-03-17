Share:

KARACHI - A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) delegation led by its Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Sindh Governor House.

During the meeting, the JI delegation discussed issues pertaining to Karachi and stressed upon early completion of development projects in the metropolis.

Later, talking to media, Hafiz Naeem said that the JI expressed severe concerns over the terrorist attacks on mosques in New Zealand. He said that the JI delegation asked the President to take up the gruesome shooting at international level, adding that had the terrorist attack took place against the Jewish or Christian communities, the international community would have been very vocal and stage protests across the world.

“The so-called super powers of the world have kept mum over the terrorist attacks on mosques in New Zealand,” he regretted.

Hafiz Naeem apprised the media that the JI delegation also took up the matter of Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation, adding that President Arif Alvi has informed that efforts at governmental level are being made in connection with Aafia release.

The JI leader was of the view that the state institutions should also make efforts for repatriation of Dr Aafia from the US prison. Speaking about the issues of Karachi, he said that the JI delegation also stressed upon the speedy completion of K-IV water supply project, Green Line Bus Rapid Transit and other development projects of the metropolis.

“We have suggested to the president to improve Centre’s cooperation with the provincial government to complete the mega projects in the larger interest of the masses”, Hafiz Naeem added.

“If the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could hold talks with the Pakistan People’s Party for adjustment in Senate elections, why could discussions not be held over civic issues with the provincial government,” he pointed out.

The JI leaders including Dr Osama Razi, Muslim Pervaiz, Rashid Qureshi, Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion.