Share:

KARACHI - A 27-year-old Chartered Accountant Syed Areeb Ahmed, who was a resident of Karachi’s Federal-B Area, was amongst those killed in massacre in New Zealand.

Areeb, the only child of his parents, was on official visit to Christchurch when he came under attack inside a mosque by a terrorist who had also filmed the incident and telecasted it live on social media.

Areeb had been missing after the incident and his family members were trying to contact him but to no avail. Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson confirmed the deaths of six Pakistanis in the shooting took place in two mosques at Christchurch. Sohail Shahid, Syed Janhandad Ali, Mahboob Haroon, Naeem Rashid, Talha Naeem and Karachi’s Areeb have been killed in terrorism act whereas three more Pakistani nationals are still missing, the spokesperson added.

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan led by MPA Kanwar Naveed Jameel visited Areeb’s resident in the afternoon at the time when his death was confirmed. Kanwar condemned the terrorism attack and expressed his sorrows over the loss of precious lives i n the attack.

Separately, the PTI Sindh chapter staged a protest and rally against the terror attacks on mosques in New Zealand and demanded the UN and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to take strong notice of the bloody terrorism.

The rally was led by PTI Sindh general secretary and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNA Saifur Rehman Mehsud and other leaders. The rally participants offered funeral prayer in absentia for the martyrs. Later the rally marched from Lasi Goth to Ayub Goth.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Sheikh said they condemn the terrorism in strongest possible words. He said it was a coldblooded mass murder on innocent Muslims, adding that the mosques of Muslims were openly attacked and the silence of the West on this tragedy is shameful.

“Mass killing of Muslim in their mosques is a shameful act and the worst terrorism. The OIC and all other stakeholders must take notice of his and see how to ensure safety of Muslims and how to save them from such acts of naked terrorism. The culprits of Christchurch massacre should be punished as soon as possible,” said the PTI leader.

MNA Saifur Rehman said this was very sad incident and it should be condemned strongly by all. He said this was an attack on humanity, adding that said the terrorists involved on Christchurch massacre should be punished.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Karachi Ameer Allama Razi Hussaini also condemned the massacre and said that entire Muslim world is saddened. Allama Hussani said that Muslims are being declared “terrorists” despite the fact that they are being targeted across the world just for their religion. The TLP leader was of the view that New Zealand authorities had been alerted that such incident could take place against the Muslims but they did not provide due security.